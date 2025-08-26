Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Upland Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.86 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.