Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,052,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after acquiring an additional 306,984 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,076 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 38.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 370,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $26.5850 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

