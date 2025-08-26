Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.15.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $184.1320 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

