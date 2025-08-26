Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5175 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.31%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

