UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI Stock Holdings Lifted by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,550,000 after purchasing an additional 568,741 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. Loop Capital began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.0%

UFPI stock opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.