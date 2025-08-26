Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $49.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $60,005.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,093,164.32. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $93,429.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $193,852 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,472,000 after buying an additional 158,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,356,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,906,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,724,000 after buying an additional 99,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 186.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 114.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,385,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,732 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.2%

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.36.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

