True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.35 and traded as low as C$9.21. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 15,526 shares traded.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$133.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

About True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

