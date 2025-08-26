Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) versus Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Financial Contrast

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT – Get Free Report) and Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trident Brands and Sanuwave Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sanuwave Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanuwave Health has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Sanuwave Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanuwave Health is more favorable than Trident Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Brands N/A N/A N/A Sanuwave Health -97.03% N/A -135.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Trident Brands and Sanuwave Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.5% of Sanuwave Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Trident Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Sanuwave Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trident Brands and Sanuwave Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanuwave Health $32.63 million 11.16 -$31.37 million ($8.25) -5.15

Trident Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanuwave Health.

Summary

Sanuwave Health beats Trident Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded consumer products and ingredients in the nutritional supplement, life sciences, and food and beverage categories in the United States and Canada. The company develops, markets, and sells a portfolio of DHA supplements under the Brain Armor brand. It also holds various banking facilities; and licenses associated with the manufacturing, importation, and sale of natural health and nutrition products. The company was formerly known as Sandfield Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Trident Brands Incorporated in July 2013. Trident Brands Incorporated was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sanuwave Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company’s lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

