Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.45, but opened at $52.75. Trend Micro shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

Trend Micro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $450.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.56 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

