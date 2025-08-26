Top Defense Stocks To Watch Today – August 26th

EchoStar, Rocket Lab, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and GE Aerospace are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and support military equipment, weapons systems, and related services for national defense and security agencies. Their revenues are largely driven by government contracts, which can provide stable cash flow but remain sensitive to shifts in defense budgets and geopolitical events. Investors often consider defense stocks a relatively steady sector, benefiting from long-term government commitments and the strategic importance of national security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Read More