TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TJX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $3,981,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $6,248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

