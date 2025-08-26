The Progressive Corporation $PGR is Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 2.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,351 shares of company stock valued at $29,757,446. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $244.2610 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

