The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Middleby by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $118.09 and a one year high of $182.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

