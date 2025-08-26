Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Limoneira Co $LMNR

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Limoneira comprises approximately 1.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 45.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Limoneira by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Limoneira to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

LMNR stock opened at $16.2310 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Limoneira Co has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.29%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

