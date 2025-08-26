Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Astronics comprises about 2.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,149 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Astronics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 881,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 325,904 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in Astronics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 708,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 881.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 372,565 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $36.7860 on Tuesday. Astronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -306.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Research raised Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Astronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

