Teton Advisors Inc. Has $931,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $86,009.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,645.70. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $131,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.06. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

