Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Teradyne has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,215 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,612.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,716 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Teradyne by 255.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,812,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 224.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

