Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $74,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 78.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 166,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $1,027,552.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,715.08. This trade represents a 98.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $171,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 311,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,692.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,650 shares of company stock worth $10,690,789. Insiders own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TDS opened at $38.5950 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.