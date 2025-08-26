Teca Partners LP Makes New $12.56 Million Investment in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556,000. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 9.0% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,671,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,388.37. This trade represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 159,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,372.44. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,219 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,642 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $162.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

