TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TC Energy Trading Down 0.9%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,907,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,241,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,328 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,190 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,074,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,565.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $50.7750 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.