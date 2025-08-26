TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TC Energy Trading Down 0.9%
TRP opened at $50.7750 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $52.10.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.