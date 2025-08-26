T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after buying an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after buying an additional 1,591,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $91,989,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,701,000 after buying an additional 814,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $66,962,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.9250 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

