T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

