T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,789,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

