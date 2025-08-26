Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $837.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $759.45 and a 200 day moving average of $670.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,455,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

