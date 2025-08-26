Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Super Hi International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Super Hi International Price Performance

Shares of HDL stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Super Hi International has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super Hi International stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

