STERIS plc $STE Position Boosted by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in STERIS by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,302. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $248.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day moving average of $230.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

