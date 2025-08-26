Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Stag Industrial worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Insider Activity

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 429.0%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 117.32%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

