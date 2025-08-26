Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.82.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. Equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,621,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,320,000 after acquiring an additional 363,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,575 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,578,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,127,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.