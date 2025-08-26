SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 200687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

