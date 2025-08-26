SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Bought by Kitching Partners LLC

Kitching Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 11.2% of Kitching Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0%

SDY stock opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

