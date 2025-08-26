Southern Company (The) $SO Stock Position Lifted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $47,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Southern by 99.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 332,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 165,428 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,886,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,106 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,747,000. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $93.2340 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.