SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.96 and last traded at $245.91. Approximately 48,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 326,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 2.20.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $322,217.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,919,031.84. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,763 shares in the company, valued at $102,074,045. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,861 shares of company stock worth $5,006,357. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2,016.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 422,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 27,559.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 5,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

