Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1803862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

