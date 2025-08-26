Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $15.80. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 285,494 shares.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 19.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

