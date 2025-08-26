Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. 652,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,868,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

SANA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $769.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $10,423,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 264.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 824,505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 43.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 46.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 260,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120,016 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

