Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $453.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $457.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.16 and its 200 day moving average is $426.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

