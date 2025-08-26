Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 193.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 281.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

