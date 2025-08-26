Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,026 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.25% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 419,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.4%

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

