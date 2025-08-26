Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,903,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 408,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,028 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The company had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

