Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.52 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 24.10 ($0.32). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 22.55 ($0.30), with a volume of 3,315 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Get Safestay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safestay

Safestay Stock Down 4.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.12. The stock has a market cap of £14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.97) EPS for the quarter. Safestay had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safestay plc will post 24.0500009 earnings per share for the current year.

About Safestay

(Get Free Report)

Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.

Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.