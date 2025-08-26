Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells 4,500 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,197.50. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

