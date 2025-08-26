RTX (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.00 and last traded at $157.95, with a volume of 589862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 184,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

