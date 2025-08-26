RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,099 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $33,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

