RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 353,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after buying an additional 77,230 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 359,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 65,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 197,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $210.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.44 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,223,172 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

