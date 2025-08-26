Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Royal Bank Of Canada to post earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $16.0349 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank Of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $136.2610 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $138.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 86.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

