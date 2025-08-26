Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 27.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 27.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 416,813,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 769% from the average daily volume of 47,986,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.