Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.4286.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGTI. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

RGTI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 419,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,340. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $58,157.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,342.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $1,698,130 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,177,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,853,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 946,850 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,235.8% in the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.