RGM Capital LLC Purchases 330,290 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,290 shares during the period. Elastic comprises 4.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $106,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5,437.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after buying an additional 2,246,808 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Elastic by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 989,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,660 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Elastic by 137.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 349,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,687,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $1,990,325.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,514 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $479,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 165,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,651.13. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Elastic Price Performance
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.240-2.32 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.
Elastic Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Further Reading
