RGM Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

RGM Capital LLC trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,660 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 7.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $177,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $438.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -130.24 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $254.43 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

