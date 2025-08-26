RGM Capital LLC Has $131.97 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for approximately 5.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Tenable worth $131,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Tenable by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $32,087.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,927.88. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 0.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.